It has been ten years since “The Guardians: Hero and Superhero” landed in Bryant Park keeping watch night and day over the microcosm that embraces the stretch of Midtown Manhattan. The one that extends from the Public Library to Times Square, on the spine of 42nd street. The intuition of Antonio Pio Saracino, architect and designer of Apulian origins who created the permanent installation in 2013 on the occasion of the Year of Italian Culture in the United States, has not only enriched the New York artistic heritage, but has brought another glimpse masterpiece of Italy in the heart of the Big Apple. A decade later, to celebrate the anniversary, Saracino is back where it all began with a retrospective curated by the Maison Gerard, which encompasses the work of two decades of the architect and designer, with the sculptures in the Bryant Park square as central work.

A melting pot of interior design creations in harmony with his sculptural and architectural projects, often ingenious and always characterized by meticulous executions, where function and form come together in an elegant aesthetic. His sources of inspiration are the origins and development of organic life and other wonders of the natural world, the leitmotif of all his work. The exhibition inaugurated on Wednesday 12 April with a reception attended by hundreds of people, will remain open to the public until 28 April, housed in the historic gallery founded by Gerardus A. Widdershoven in 1974.

“Creating public art is an incredible privilege – commented Saracino – it is a sense of identity for cities, communities and the construction process of our civilization”. The architect who brought his creations also to his native Puglia to starting from the new Arch of San Marco which celebrates the Via Francigena, he has lived in New York for many years and his works are part of the permanent collections at the Center Pompidou in Paris, the Brooklyn Museum and the Museum of Art and Design in NYC, Lacma in Los Angeles and Maas of Sydney, Australia.

In designing the two Guardians he was inspired by a great emblem of the Renaissance: Hero is the interpretation of Michelangelo’s David made of Carrara marble, dominates 42nd street and was donated by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by the embassy to Washington and the consulate general in New York. At the same time Superhero, made of stainless steel, was commissioned by the owner of number 3 in Bryant Park and watches over 41st street. The protectors of New York City born from Saracino also representing the friendship between Italy and the United States and the rebirth of the city as the cultural capital of the world.