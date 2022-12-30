Home World Italy-Iran tension: ambassador summoned. “No to interference”
It is the first time this has happened in over 20 years of diplomatic relations: yesterday afternoon the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic summoned the Italian ambassador to Teheran, Joseph Perroneto protest the clear and public condemnation of our government – before the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani then of the premier Giorgia Meloni – of the brutal repression going on in the country.

