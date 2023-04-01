Home World Italy is the first in Europe to ban ChatGPT | MobIT
Italy is the first country in Europe to ban ChatGPT, although it is not clear how they will implement the ban.

OpenAI faces a possible fine of 20.4 million euros.

Italy has banned ChatGPT due to problems with the processing of user data, according to the world media. The data protection regulatory body said that this decision is provisional, until ChatGPT and the company OpenAI respect the privacy of users.

The chatbot service was temporarily shut down on March 20 after a “bug” was discovered that allowed users to see search names from other people’s chat history. The company OpenAI confirmed that the data of 1.2 percent of users “may have been visible” to others, but that it believes that the number is actually much lower.

Italian authorities have given the company 20 days to publish the measures it has taken to protect user data, or face a fine of up to 20.4 million euros.

“Users are not informed about the collection of data, and the information of the ChatGPT service is not always in accordance with the real data, which opens up the possibility of storing inaccurate personal data. There is no legal basis that would justify their massive collection and storage,” the Italian authorities said.

ChatGPT has already been blocked in several schools and universities around the world, based on local network access being disabled. But it’s not clear how Italy plans to block it nationwide.

This Sunday, more than 1,000 leaders from the world of technology signed a letter warning of the dangers of artificial intelligence and calling for the development of this technology to be suspended for six months.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced this Sunday that he will be embarking on a six-continent road trip in May to talk to users and techies about his product. In Europe, it is planned to visit Madrid, Munich, London and Paris, as well as Brussels, where EU legislators are already negotiating new rules that would limit the risk of using artificial intelligence tools.

(EUractiv.rs)

