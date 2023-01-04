The bruises that mark the skin red, the bruises on the back, legs and arms. “Look at this, it’s for the Italian embassy,” he says Mehdi Zare Ashkzari also pointing to the injured nose. He says it in front of the camera on his cell phone, smiling sarcastically to show our country, where he lived for a few years as a university student, what they did to him. But he was not saved: he died under the Iranian regime that he contested.

Iran, the roommate of the former Bologna student killed: “He dreamed of a free country. He had come home because mom was sick” by Gabriella Colarusso

02 January 2023



It is a shocking video what it gives Bologna makes the friend public Roozbeh Sohrabianmehryazdi. He refers to the beating suffered by Mehdi after a demonstration at Teheran. He had yet to end up in jail and hadn’t suffered the torture, denounced by Amnesty, which would have led him to a coma and then to his death twenty days after his release. Roozbeh received it before the death of the friend he had met in Bologna, where the Persian community will remember him tomorrow with a demonstration in Piazza Nettuno, in the heart of the city. “I cried when I saw the video – he says – unfortunately it’s not strange, this regime has been doing this for over 40 years”. Since September, after the death of the young Kurdish Masha Amini, protests by women have exploded, joined by students, against the repression of the Islamic Republic.

Mehdi, so the student from Bologna who died in Iran showed his wounds after a demonstration. Turning to Italy news/iran_video_studente_bologna_ucciso-381977170/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_381979073&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

Mehdi, 31, had enrolled in Pharmacy in 2015 in Bologna, but hadn’t paid tuition since the second year of university, he made do by working as an assistant cook in a pizzeria. With the death of his mother, suffering from cancer, he returned to Iran in November 2020. “He went through a difficult time due to the loss of his mother and to Covid, he said he was not well, then he recovered”, friends say. And he too had begun to demonstrate against a regime that in three and a half months has already caused over 500 deaths, two by hanging, and 20,000 arrests. “There is a situation of such oppression and threats against family members that make known what the Iranian regime does – he warns Riccardo Noury Amnesty spokesman – who, by informing us of what had happened to Mehdi Zare Ashkzari and circulating information such as the video, family and friends are at great risk”. Noury’s invitation is for “international diplomacy, and in particular to Italy, to take care of these people who live in Iran and tell them what is happening”.

Persian Bologna mourns for Mehdi. And he is afraid: “If we go back to Iran they will arrest us. But we will continue to fight against the regime” by Ilaria Venturi

03 January 2023



Friends in Italy report, albeit without confirmation, that after the funeral of the young man it seems that his uncle and father were arrested. Meanwhile the minister intervenes Tajani: “Iran should stop the executions and open a dialogue with the demonstrators, what is happening is unacceptable”.