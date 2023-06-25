Italy loves Romagna, almost 3.5 million viewers tuned in to the concert at the Campovolo Gazzetta in Reggio

Reggio Emilia Eighteen great interpreters of Italian music, four testimonials, over 80 musicians on stage for a very long live broadcast without commercial breaks. These are in summary the data of the extraordinary solidarity event “Italia Loves Romagna” which conquered the television audience on Saturday evening with a 30.8 share, an average of 3 million 450 thousand viewers, in the setting of the RCF Arena at Campovolo.

The peak in audience was recorded at 10.44 pm with Bocelli interpreting “Con te partirò” followed by 4 million 402 thousand viewers. The highest share (33.56 share) at 24.44 from the unpublished trio Morandi, Elodie and Mannoia who interpret “Vita” by Lucio Dalla. In practice, the conclusion of the event.

“It was a powerful and engaging event, it made people sing and think, and above all it achieved its goal: to demonstrate tangible solidarity with the populations of Romagna affected by the tragic flood – said Prime Time Entertainment Director Marcello Ciannamea, expressing great satisfaction for

the amount collected (1 million 800 euros from tickets and more than 600 thousand euros with the solidarity number 45538 active until 5 July) and for the ratings recorded from the evening broadcast live on Rai 1.

“Once again Rai has shown all its “power” – continues Ciannamea – made up of promotion,

organization of live events and synergy between the various departments involved: Prime Time, TV Production, Communication, RaiPlay, Rai Radio2, Rai for Sociale. A special thanks to the Ministry

of Culture, to President Bonaccini, to the local institutions, to all the forces of order, to the entire Rai team, to

Friends&Partners and the wonderful audience of Campovolo and at home who followed the event on Rai1, Rai Radio2 and on RaiPlay. Thanks to all the artists and our talents who have made themselves available for this musical “marathon” of solidarity”.

“When unity is strength. Italia Loves Romagna, the music and fundraising event broadcast last night on Rai1, was a success beyond all expectations and is a well-chosen and virtuous design model, certainly to be replicated. The shared commitment of the public with the private sector, between the Ministry of Culture which initiated the project, Rai, the Emilia Romagna Region, Siae, private partners, artists and the best event organizers in Italy, headed by Friends and Partners, has led to the creation of a project of exceptional quality admired by more than 3 and a half million Italians for a record audience exceeding 30% share”. This was stated by Gianmarco Mazzi, Undersecretary for Culture with responsibility for music and show.” Thanks to the friendly and free participation of all the artists and the full coverage of organizational expenses, the fundraising is approaching 2 and a half million euros. We gave the citizens of Emilia Romagna a beautiful night of celebration”, added Mazzi.

