World

Robert Mancinict of the Nationalcomments the home defeat against England who inaugurated the blue qualifying round towards Euro 2024: “We knew it was a difficult game, we conceded two goals from set pieces in the first half and then in the second dominated e we deserved to equalize. We are sorry to start like this, but the road is long”.

“In the second half we pressed better, we were higher and I have to say that I have
reviewed a great Italy“, adds the coach to Rai. “They were always dangerous in set pieces, we conceded avoidable goals: the first goal was
carelessness, the second came from a penalty. Now we roll up our sleeves. Usually we start the groups uphill, maybe this time we’ll end up downhill” continues Mancini.

On the onset of
retegui the coach says: “He spent three days with us,
he needs to get to know his comrades and Italian football. It takes time. He struggled in the first half, the English defenders limited him. In the second half he moved better but being so young he just has
need time“.

Now head straight to Malta, who lost to North Macedonia. “Our hope is to qualify a little earlier and then let some new guys play at the bottom of the qualifiers, but now we have to think about the match against Malta”.

