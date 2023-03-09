Home World Italy presents the film on gender discrimination to the UN: seven stories of women to tell a still unbridgeable gap
Italy presents the film on gender discrimination to the UN: seven stories of women to tell a still unbridgeable gap

Italy presents the film on gender discrimination to the UN: seven stories of women to tell a still unbridgeable gap

NEW YORK – According to estimates dell’itAt this rate, it will still take 140 years for women to be represented like men in positions of political power and business leadership, and 286 years to guarantee the same protection before the law and the elimination of all discriminatory norms. One of the sectors where inequality is most evident is that of the media, where only 21% of film directors and 23% of protagonists are female.

