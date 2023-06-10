Italy requests customer data from large companies twice the world average

Italy requests twice as much user data from large tech companies as the global average, ranking 19th in the world

From 2013 to 2021, Meta and Google received the highest number of account requests from Italy. According to the latest Surfshark report analyzes the number of accounts specified in requests for user data to large technology companies by local authorities and security bodies. In total, over 6.6 million accounts were requested in 177 countries from 2013 to 2021, with a steady increase in recent years.

Italy ranks 12th in Europe with 206 accounts requested for every 100,000 people. Research shows that authorities in the United States and the European Union are requesting more data. Apple satisfied the most user data requests (82%), compared to Meta, Google and Microsoft (72%, 71% and 68% respectively).

Surfshark’s research analyzes newly released information on user data requests that Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft received from local authorities in 177 countries between 2013 and 2021. Cases of requests may be related to criminal investigations, so as in civil or administrative cases where digital proof is needed.

The research shows that globally, countries requested more than 6.6 million combined accounts during the 9-year period, while Italy requested 122,291. Looking at accounts requested by population, Italy ranks 19th in the world and 12th in Europe based on user accounts requested by authorities during this time period (206 accounts per 100,000 people), compared to France (5th with 532 accounts/100,000), Portugal (7th with 359 accounts/100,000), Spain (21st with 178 accounts/100,000). Italy made double the requests compared to the global average (87.9/100,000).

Global trends show that governments are increasingly demanding user data

The number of accounts required has increased more than fivefold from 2013 to 2021, with an annual increase of 25% in 2021. Italy also shows the same trend, with an increase of 124% (double) from 2013 to 2021. Requested accounts grew 31% in 2021 compared to 2020.

“In addition to requesting data from tech companies, authorities are increasingly exploring ways to monitor and address crime through online services. For example, the EU is considering legislation that would require Internet service providers to detect, report and eliminate content related to abuse.” he claims Gabriel Kaveckyte, privacy consultant at Surfshark. “On the one hand, the introduction of such new measures could help solve serious criminal cases, but civil society organizations have expressed concerns about the encouragement of surveillance techniques which could later be used, for example, to track down political opponents ”.

The US and Europe accounted for about 60% of all interest accounts from 2013 to 2021. To compare the two, the US required more than twice as many accounts per 100,000 people as all EU countries combined. together. Of the top 10 countries, five are from the EU: Singapore, the UK, Australia and Taiwan complete the list.



Over the 9 years, companies fully or partially disclosed data on approximately 2.5 million requests. The overall disclosure rate in Italy is 54.3%. Meta and Google are the ones that have received the highest number of account requests from the authorities in Italy.

Globally, from 2013 to 2021, the overall disclosure rate is approximately 71%. Apple has led in disclosure rates since 2016, increasing them from 75% in 2016 to 86% in 2021. While Apple’s average is 82%, the other companies have slightly lower disclosure rates: Meta – 72 %, Google – 71% and Microsoft with 68%.

The Government Requests for User Data Report uses information from transparency reports published by four major technology companies: Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft. The study identifies 177 countries whose government agencies requested user data from these companies between 2013 and 2021. Because a data request can span multiple accounts, the research examines the number of accounts specified in those requests, analyzes their distribution globally by population and compares the number of partially or fully disclosed claims. Countries with fewer than 1 million inhabitants are excluded from the ranking to ensure statistical accuracy. Full methodology and data: surfshark.com/user-data-surveillance-report