Italy – Sensational, coach Mancini announces his resignation

The Italy coach has officially resigned from his post. A move that comes as a surprise after the latest changes

Coach Roberto Mancini informed the FIGC of his resignation just a few moments ago. News that is sensational and above all unexpected for what we have seen in recent weeks. The revolution desired by the native of Jesi seemed to be the prerequisite for a new beginning and instead this communication arrives like a bolt from the blue. The favorites to take and secure his job are Luciano Spalletti and Antonio Conte. Two coaches who can surely finally bring the team back to the next World Cup.

August 13 – 2.32 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

