Two matches scheduled against England and Malta for qualification for the 2024 European Championships
First time in the national team for Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, for Turin central defender Alessandro Buongiorno and for Tigre’s native Mateo Retegui. Roberto Mancini has released tonight the list of 30 players called up for the matches of the 23rd against England (at Maradona in Naples) and the 26th against Malta (National Stadium/Attard’s Ta’ Qali). Two matches valid for qualification for the 2024 European Championships. The meeting in Coverciano on Sunday. Also noteworthy is the return to the blue of Inter’s Matteo Darmian who had been absent since 13 November 2017, the night of the World Cup play-off lost at the San Siro against Sweden. Confirmation for Simone Pafundi, born in 2006 who played just 20′ in Serie A with Udinese, but who has already made his debut in the blue in November in the friendly against Albania.
SUMMONED
—
Here is the list of the 30 called up by Mancini. Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce), Alex Meret (Naples), Ivan Provedel (Lazio); Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Alessandro Buongiorno (Turin), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta); Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Monza), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain); Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United), Vincenzo Grifo (Fribourg), Simone Pafundi (Udinese), Matteo Politano (Naples), Mateo Retegui (Club Atletico Tigre), Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).
March 17, 2023 (change March 17, 2023 | 21:56)
