First time in the national team for Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, for Turin central defender Alessandro Buongiorno and for Tigre’s native Mateo Retegui. Roberto Mancini has released tonight the list of 30 players called up for the matches of the 23rd against England (at Maradona in Naples) and the 26th against Malta (National Stadium/Attard’s Ta’ Qali). Two matches valid for qualification for the 2024 European Championships. The meeting in Coverciano on Sunday. Also noteworthy is the return to the blue of Inter’s Matteo Darmian who had been absent since 13 November 2017, the night of the World Cup play-off lost at the San Siro against Sweden. Confirmation for Simone Pafundi, born in 2006 who played just 20′ in Serie A with Udinese, but who has already made his debut in the blue in November in the friendly against Albania.