World

Italy – The new Azzurri shirt for the Nations League / Here are the photos

Italy – The new Azzurri shirt for the Nations League / Here are the photos

In these minutes the new Italy shirt for the semi-finals of the Nations League has been announced. Here are all the photos for the jacket

Italy presented a new shirt for the Nations League semi-finals. We are talking about a real work of art according to the critics. A shirt that has already stunned all the fans for its white mixed with gold that conquered everyone. Here is the collection of photos for what is preparing to be the shirt that will be worn against Spain in a few days.

The meaning of the shirt

Adidas in collaboration with the national team has produced this shirt to pay homage the 125-year history of the national team. An important milestone that hopefully bodes well for this weekend. After failing to qualify for the World Cup, it would be really good to be able to win a new trophy against the best European national teams. Quickly changing the subject, we do not detach ourselves from the market. De Zerbi wants Pafundi at all costs <<

June 13, 2023

