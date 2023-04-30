Home » Italy took over the EULEX mission in Kosovo | Info
Italy has taken over the EULEX mission in Kosovo and Metohija and the new head of the mission will be Giovanni Pietro Barbano, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country, Antonio Tajani.

Source: EULEX

“Good news for Italy, as Carabinieri General Barbano has been appointed head of EULEX. This choice shows the results that are achieved where there is teamwork,” said Tajani.

In addition to being assigned as the head of the carabinieri unit in several Italian cities, Barbano was the deputy head of the operation of the EU Police Mission in Mostar from September 1995 to March 1996.

Italian media reports that international forces are working hard to secure numerous critical places, starting with Kosovska Mitrovica, and that the EU diplomatic mission is tasked with encouraging dialogue between Serbs and Albanians, but that at the moment there are no significant results.

SRNA

