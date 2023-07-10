Italy weather. Towards the peak of the heat, expected peaks of 40C and above. That’s where « 3B Weather

reading time

Weather. African anticyclone and intense heat during the week

THE WEEK BEGINS WITH THE AFRICAN ANTICYCLONE. The African anticyclone continues to intensify and temperatures in Italy are increasing further. The new week will feature hot conditions, due to a hot air mass expanding from Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia towards central-southern Europe. Temperatures are expected today maximum up to 40/41°C in the inland areas of Sardinia, 38°C in the inland areas of Lazio, 36/37°C in the Po Valley, Tuscany, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily.

EVEN HOTTER ON TUESDAY, SUFFERER ON THE RISE. Tuesday will be another hot day, with temperatures also rising on the Adriatic side, so much so that local peaks of 40°C can be reached right up to the Tavoliere delle Puglie. It will be hot even at night, with minimum temperatures that won’t drop below 24/26°C and that along the coasts can remain even higher, giving rise to annoying tropical nights. As a result, the heat will intensify, especially after sunset, when the humidity rate will be on the rise and temperatures will still be high, especially in large urban centres. In Milan the temperatures will vary from a minimum of 27°C to a maximum of 36°C, in Bologna between 26 and 38°C, in Genoa between 26 and 30°C, in Florence between 25 and 39°C, in Rome between 25 and 36°C, in Ancona between 25 and 35°C, between 27 and 33°C in Naples, between 23 and 40°C in Foggia, in Cagliari between 25 and 33°C, in Palermo between 27 and 34°C.

Weather forecast. Night temperatures in some cities at the beginning of the week

WEDNESDAY WITH VERY HOT, MUFFY AND SAND FROM THE SAHARA. Apart from a certain downsizing of the maximum temperatures in the Northwest, where it will continue to be very hot, it will be another hot day in Italy accompanied by sultry conditions. Sardinia will lead the heat classification with peaks of even 42°C, around 40°C in upper Puglia, 38°C in the inland areas of Romagna and Marche where a little Garbino will blow, 34/36°C elsewhere and minimums that will hardly drop below 24°C. A few thunderstorms encroaching from the Alps to the upper Val Padana will not help to mitigate the air. Along with the scorching air, desert sand will also be transported from the Sahara, suspended at high altitudes which will create milky skies and a dull sun. The phenomenon will already be noticed from Monday but will intensify in the following days until it culminates on Wednesday in Sardinia and the central regions, albeit perceptible in the rest of Italy.

FROM THURSDAY TEMPORARY THERMAL DROP IN THE CENTRAL-NORTH. Thursday temperatures will begin to decrease somewhat in the North, especially in the upper Val Padana where some thunderstorms will pass. Friday the lowering of temperatures will affect all of Northern Italy and the central regions, especially the Adriatic, with little variation for Southern Italy, where it will continue to be very hot. The heatwave could intensify again in the Centre-North next weekend, but it is a trend that has yet to be confirmed.

