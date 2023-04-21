Italy with five teams in the Champions League? Fourth place may not be enough

Milan-Inter in Champions, Juve e Roma in Europa League, Fiorentina in Conference: it had never happened to have five Italian teams in the European semi-finals and after the very painful non-participation in Qatar 2022 it’s just what our football needed. Italy dreams of a historic treble that opens up to all new perspectives and also to the hypothesis of having five clubs A league in the Europe that counts (and potentially even eight teams in the three cups) next season. Naturally the assumption is that Inter or Milan win the Champions League or that Juventus or Roma triumph in the Europa League, but let’s see all the scenarios.

Champions but out of the top four – The other necessary condition for having five teams in the Champions League is that the winner of the final in Istanbul (or that of the Europa League) does not finish in the top four in the standings. To give a concrete example with the current standings (Naples, Juventus, Lazio, Rome), if Milan or Inter triumphed in the final next year they would be in the first pot and Italy would be entitled to five places in the Champions League, while if Juve or Roma win the Europa League, the qualifiers would be the classic 4.

And if Italy does the doblete? In this case the

fourth place in the league it would be a risk and access to the most coveted cup might not be worth it, because as a 2018 UEFA rule establishes: “If the Federation is entitled to four places in the competition (Champions League, ed) and both holders of the titles ( Champions and Europa League, ed) qualify for the UEFA Europa League through their respective national competitions, the last valid place for the Champions League of the Federation is automatically transferred to the Europa League“. This means that in the event of a double Italian victory in the two cups and the simultaneous placement of the teams concerned below fourth place, the latter would become valid only for the Europa League and the Italian teams would be divided up as follows: five in the Champions League groups ( the two winners and the three runners-up); one in the Europa League groups (the fourth in the standings); one in the Conference League play-offs.

But it is also possible to have more than 7 teams in Europe… The premise is that the chances of that happening are very slim, but there is also a scenario in which Italy could qualify eight teams for the next cups (nine is not possible) and that is by making a sensational

triplet: Inter or Milan winners in the Champions League, Roma or Juventus in the Europa League and Fiorentina in the Conference. In this case, considering that at the moment the Viola di Italiano occupy ninth place in the standings, Fiorentina would still have the right to participate in the next Eeuropa League effectively “giving away” one more place to Serie A, while the seventh classified could still play the next Conference.

With only seven points between fourth-placed Roma and sixth-placed Atalanta e the great doubt about Juve’s penalty pointsit is clear that there are still many possible scenarios, but Italian football can start dreaming.



