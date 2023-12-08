Home » Italy withdrew from the Belt and Road Initiative Info
World

Italy withdrew from the Belt and Road Initiative Info

by admin
Italy withdrew from the Belt and Road Initiative Info

Italy withdrew from China’s Belt and Road project.

Izvor: Youtube/Fratelli d’Italia/ScreenSho

Italy, the only G7 country to join China’s flagship “Belt and Road” initiative, will leave the global infrastructure program when its contract expires next year.

Prime Minister Đorđa Meloni confirmed this information on Thursday. Meloni, however, stressed that Rome could maintain good ties with Beijing outside the program, which has expanded China’s global influence while raising concerns that it has burdened some countries with unmanageable debt.

“I think we should improve our cooperation with China in trade, in the economy,” Meloni told reporters, according to Reuters, in her first public comments on the issue after reports that Italy had informed China of its decision not to extend the pact after it expires. in March 2024. “The tool (BRI) did not produce the results that were expected,” she added, according to CNN.

Italy’s move comes as the European Union launched a campaign to “de-risk” its supply chains from China and secure sensitive technologies after the bloc deemed Beijing a “systemic rival” in 2019.

(WORLD)

See also  Biden has cancer?White House doctor clarifies: Cured|Biden|White House|President|Cancer|Skin cancer|Doctor|Excision

You may also like

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

“Polio-Paul” Alexander – the man in the “iron...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Japan’s supreme court has declared the ban on...

How private 5G can enable industrial AI

“As long as Ukraine holds out, its children...

Baby born at bus stop in Dortmund

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

“The Bachelors” finale: What you need to know...

Being called up to the Indonesian National Team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy