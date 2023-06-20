Itching in the ears is a sign of infection Magazine

Itching in the ears happens to people of all ages, and do you know what reasons can be the cause of this condition?

You must have heard countless times the advice not to pick your ears too much. True, experts say, because that way you can damage the inner ear. Itching in the ears many try to solve by pushing different objects, but this is not recommended. If you can’t stop scratching them, it’s important to get to know the causes behind this problem.

Wax build-up

Earwax is a natural fat that protects the sensitive skin in the ear canal. Its role is to stop dirt from reaching the eardrum, and interestingly, chewing and yawning also contribute to getting wax out of the ear canal. In other words, earwax is necessary and therefore should not be cleaned too much. However, when there is too much of it, it causes itching that is difficult to control. By inserting a cotton swab into the ear, you push the wax deeper, which is why it is best to use ear drops. They can be bought without a prescription, and they break up the wax. Ears can itch even if they don’t have enough wax in them.

Ear cleaning

Most people clean their ears with cotton buds. This habit can lead to inflammation of the ear canal, which causes itching. Objects placed in the ears can scratch the skin, making it easier for bacteria and infections to enter. The worst thing that can happen when it damages the skin is an injury to the tympanic membrane, its perforation and injury to the auditory ossicles. Earwax or cerumen is a self-cleaning substanceby coming out of the external ear canal by peeling the skin.

Infections

If your ears are itchy, see your doctor to check for an ear infection. It is caused by bacteria and viruses, and it usually occurs when we have a cold, flu or allergy. Our habits during the summer months are particularly conducive to the development of various types of ear infections. Swimming in a pool, river or sea can lead to inflammation of the external ear canal, which is also called “swimmer’s ear”. Starts congestion and impaired hearingand later comes to occurrence of pain in the ear region. To get rid of the itching in this case, you need to treat the infection with drops prescribed by your doctor.

Food allergy

If you have hay fever, pollen allergy, your ears may itch when you eat certain foods – fruits, vegetables, nuts. Experts call that phenomenon oral allergy syndrome. This phenomenon is quite common and is the result of a cross-reaction. In other words, your body recognizes the proteins in the fresh fruit you’ve consumed as similar to those found in the pollen you’re actually allergic to.

Skin allergy

Ears also itch due to an allergic reaction that can be caused by cosmetic products such as shampoo or hairspray. Plastic, rubber or metal that we put in our ears, such as headphones or a hearing aid, too they can cause a rash called contact dermatitis. It usually occurs 24 to 72 hours after contact with the problematic substance. It happens that the reaction happens even after seven days.

If you have constant itchy ears, be sure to consult a doctor to get the right therapy.

