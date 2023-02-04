Travel is an ambitious modern symphonic metal project, based in Durango, but clearly international in appearance. Taking the patented formula that bands like Lacuna Coil or Amaranthe have been perfecting for so many years, this combo has managed to capture a handful of songs in which the hook and the melody catch the listener from the first minute. Ten cuts in which the strength of the songs lies in their powerful choruses, and in the delicious rhythmic cadence that makes them explode.

Produced by the illustrious and always effective Pedro J. Monge (Vhaldemar), sung by his wife, Leire, and planned by drummer Rubén Conejo, “Dream And Fly” It was born as a work in which everything seems to have been measured with a magnifying glass and designed to work. A round job of its kind, which can only be faulted by the lack of originality that it treasures. An originality that has never been intended.

After an intro in which we already begin to see how the keyboards will guide the album, “Eternal Night” greets us with force, making us focus our ears on Leire’s beautiful voice. A singer who shines especially when the song requires her to rip. It is inevitable not to remember Cristina Scabbia in those bars, although with enough resources to make everything sound authentic. The parallelism with Lacuna Coil continues in an accentuated way in “Storm”, although trying to push the product towards more classic grounds and, above all, worrying that the choruses reach the goal. In “My Energy” we appreciate obvious Nu Metal charms, rounded off by a guttural second voice that adds a bit of bad milk to the equation.

The star theme of the album, however, is the same one that gives its name to the entire work and that could easily be the first single they choose to launch into the void. It is a cut that you cannot stop humming once you have heard it, governed by beautiful melodies and with all the resources that a modern track filler needs.

Timid influences from In Flames appear on “False Words”, although the general tone of the work is never going to change completely. A tonic that will undoubtedly delight all those who have ever enjoyed greats of the genre such as Within Temptation or Evanescence. A genre that is little exploited within our borders, and that Itinerum manages with the solvency of those who have been in this for many years.