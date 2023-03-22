Solarolo (Ravenna), 22 March 2023 – Laura Pausini e Paul Carta they celebrated the wedding not in Bologna, but in Solarolo at the parents’ house and officiate the marriage was just the mayor of SolaroloStefano Briccolani (Photo). The world-famous singer, after weeks of rumors, has moved to big secret with the now historic partner and father of her daughter Paola, 10 years old, wearing a pure white dress but with some surprises.

candles, White dress, a guitar and radiant smiles: announcing the wedding was a photo by Gianluca ‘naphtalina’ Camporesi (photographer from Forlì) published on social media by Pausini herself with the inscription: “We said yes” in various languages. Tuesday evening, the sweet dedication: “May your promise be mine, in health and sickness there is already everything you want before us”.

Where they got married

A wedding, that of the singer from Solarolo, much awaited by the fans: the official profiles were stormed in a few minutes by the followers, who are covering their darling with best wishes and congratulations even if the photo of the wedding announcement and also that of the romantic dedication both have the comments disabled.

Laura and Paolo have chosen the parental home in Solaroloan intimate environment, among the guests only relatives and very close friends: Laura had in fact invited everyone to a dinner to celebrate her thirty-year career but once the guests arrived they found the newlyweds welcoming them promise eternal love on the notes of the unreleased song In front of us, written by both, and which they then decided to share on Laura’s social networks for all her fans around the world. And that she will then star in the Pausini tour in June.

To do from bridesmaidlittle Paola, 10 years old, dressed in lace, who gave the rings to her parents.

Groom, Paul Cartais an accomplished musician and music producer, as well as the his guitarist. Next year he will be 60 and for years he has shared his life with Laura Pausini, who is ten years younger than him: she has a marriage and three children behind her. He officially divorced in 2012.

Tomorrow, Thursday 23 March, the vinyl version of “A good start” by Laura Pausini: “The vinyl has a different cover from the digital single and side B also contains a unedited version of the song. Now I will go back to Europe, America and South America to make this song known ”, he told Rtl 102.5.

A special wedding ring

The ring chosen by the two newly weds to celebrate the ritual did not go unnoticed. Neither gold, nor silver, nor doodles: two thin black wedding ringsin pendant with the total black look by Paolo Carta and in elegant contrast with the simple white worn by Laura Pausini.

It’s not surprising that the wedding dress chosen by the pop star focused on the classic and dreamy. To crown Laura Pausini’s dream of love, in fact, a white suit with masculine cut blazer. A long and soft silhouette, which in its simplicity returns an elegant but also contemporary effect. Around her, amagical atmosphere, colored by blue and surrounded by flowers.

Laura Pausini and the marriage proposal

In these hours circulating on the web the video in which Laura Pausini made the marriage proposal to Paoloin July 2021. In the video we see Laura who, kneeling on the ground, asks for her partner’s hand. He, amazed, he agrees to marry her.

It was Pausini herself who recently told it. “11 years ago Paolo asked me to marry him making me a surprise. Soon after I got pregnant and we agreed that we would get married when our daughter was older and she could bring us the rings. But two years ago during the lockdown I surprised him, in the garden of my house in Romagna”.