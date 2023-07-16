It’s fashionable in Nigeria to break Guinness World Records

In May the Nigerian cook Hilda Baci he beat the record for “longest individual cooking marathon” working in the kitchen for what according to the Guinness Book of World Records (GWR) criteria is more than 93 consecutive hours in Lagos. A small audience had gathered to witness this feat and cheered on Baci even at night. And since then various other Nigerians have tried their hand at breaking a Guinness record, so much so that the organization recently recalled that in order to do so and then possibly receive its certification, you must first report the attempt to it.

we love the record-a-thon enthusiasm but we would suggest getting a record title approved by our team before attempting these marathon records! — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 12, 2023

This communication was released after a masseuse had a fit of fatigue and collapsed trying to break the record for the most time spent massaging: the woman, who massaged for 50 consecutive hours and then gave up on the feat, he had warned Guinness and therefore had not ensured that the organization could guarantee that he had indeed broken a record. However, the masseuse was just one of several Nigerians who got excited about breaking records – even in violation of GWR rules. One man has been singing for 200 hours, another is marathon crying and at least six people have mastered culinary records.

A BBCwhich he dedicated an article in this fashion, Guinness said that requests from Nigerian people have indeed increased, although it cannot be said whether even a large number of attempts by a single country could constitute a record by itself. It seems that this recent trend is due to the result obtained by Hilda Baci, whose record was challenged by another chef even before the official Guinness certification in June.

After all, Baci’s cooking marathon was widely advertised with the involvement of a communication agency, both before and after the record was set. After the GRW certified him, Baci received a phone call from a former vice president of Nigeria, a visit from the governor of Lagos state and various famous people. Her number of followers on social networks has greatly increased – now 1.7 million on Instagram – and an airline has given her a ticket to fly for a year for free, among other things. Breaking the record essentially made her richer and more famous, which explains the many attempts to emulate her.

However, some have created some concern about the possible consequences on the health of those who have undertaken them, starting with that of the masseuse. Tembu Ebere, the man doing the crying marathon, told a BBC that you have had headaches and vision problems, among other things. And furthermore, since he didn’t involve the GWR either, he won’t receive any certification for any record achieved.

However, there are also those who are taking the record issue a little more seriously. Teacher John Obot plans to hold a Read Aloud marathon in September to promote reading in Nigeria. It would be “a record with meaning” for him. He has organized himself with the Guinness Book of Records and will try to read Anglo-Saxon and Nigerian classics for 140 consecutive hours. The previous record for reading aloud was set last year in Turkey by Rysbai Isakov, who read for 124 hours.

Instead, the kissing marathon that a group of people had tried to organize in the city of Ekiti was banned. The Nigerian culture ministry said it would be “absurd, immoral and harmful to health“. After all, the GWR had already banned kissing marathons after some people in other parts of the world felt bad practicing them.

