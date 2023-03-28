In the traffic light coalition flashes the luce rossa. All stoppedneither about 20 hours to the bitter end among the leaders of the majority have served to find an agreement that will unblock the impasse in which the government of the chancellor Olaf Scholz. The three parties supporting the Berlin executive, Spd, Verdi e Fdpin recent months they have quarreled about practically everything and now they are called to restart from an agreement on some fundamental issues: from the stop to oil and gas heating to the development plans of highways, up to basic insurance for children. Beyond the individual nodes, however, it is the opposing visions of the Greens and Liberals (Fdp) that prevent any compromise to date. On the one hand the drive towards the energy transition and climate protection, on the other the budget balance which is the obsession of the hawk Christian Lindner, FDP leader and current Finance Minister. The resentments and vetoes between the two parties of the German coalition also had their effects in Europa. On the one hand the Liberal Minister of Transport Volker Wissing has held hostage the agreement on the ban on combustion engines since 2035, obtaining as it wanted an explicit green light for synthetic fuels (e-fuel). While Lindner is playing his game for review of the Stability pact: at the negotiating table seems to represent more the coalition some hawks that the government to which it belongs.

The river summit – The clash between the Greens and the FDP would have been sooner or later unavoidable. The SPD and Scholz tried to keep the two souls together in the semaphore coalition (so called in Germany for the “colors” of the three parties that make it up) but – after the war in Ukraine for a year had frozen all disagreements – the current condition has blown up the rivalry and decreased the availability to compromise. So much so that now Germany finds itself facing a scenario typically Italianwith the majority calling for “verification”, accusations and spite between ministers and one government crisis (practically unpublished) which becomes more and more a concrete possibility hour after hour. Beyond the usual phrases – the parties claimed to have “made a lot of progress in the talks, which have been confident e constructive” – the meeting between Scholz, Lindner and the co-leader of the Greens Robert Habeck started Sunday evening at 6.30 has not yet resulted in Nothing. The summit was interrupted due to the German-Dutch government consultations already scheduled for Monday afternoon at Rotterdam and will leave on Tuesday morning.

The internal nodes – For months the coalition has been discussing whether they should be built faster solo railway lines or also highways, as requested by the Fdp. The Greens, by contrast, adamantly reject faster expansion of motorways and have called for a significant strengthening of it railway network. Furthermore, the Greens have been asking Transport Minister Wissing for months for an immediate program with sufficient measures to definitively reduce the CO2 emissions. The FDP has currently opposed proposals on a Speed ​​Limit General on motorways and the reform of taxation of company cars. The other major issue is the stop to gas and oil heating systems: the project by Habeck (Greens) aims to authorize from 2024 onwards only systems that use at least al 65% renewable energy. The Economy Minister himself recently ignited yet another controversy within the government, accusing the majority of his colleagues of having leaked the bill “deliberately to leaders trust in the executive”. The accusation is aimed mainly at Lindner, who uses the club of the black Null, the balanced budget that he wanted to restore from this year, to block the reform. Liberals accuse the Greens of predicting too much public aid and with the same logic the Basic child securitythe basic insurance for children which aims to standardize the family allowance and the others subsidies in favor of families with children to combat child poverty in Germany.

The crisis of the liberals – In coalition circles, however, it is said that in addition to the specific projects, the river meeting also served to deal with fundamental issues on the cooperation and on the course of the government majority. That cooperation has gone into shatter in recent weeks it has been seen above all in Europawhere the liberals began to push for their own interests and no longer respect the mandate of the executive. The reason lies above all in the consensus crisis that Lindner’s party is facing: the choice of going to government in forced cohabitation with the SPD and the Greens does not seem to pay off, so much so that if we went back to voting today, according to the polls, the FDP would risk stay out dal Parliamentcame perilously close to that 5% from which Lindner himself had collected it. The closest election deadline is the election of next October in Bavariawhere for the liberals the situation is dramatic: the latest surveys place it between 3 and 5 percent. This is why Lindner and his colleagues have once again pressed on their warhorses: the Greens are once again branded as the “party of bans” and budgetary discipline is the reason to be trumpeted before voters for saying no to basic insurance for children (that is 12 billion) or to the new fund from 10 billion for Defense proposed by the Minister Boris Pistorius.

The consequences in the EU – In a Europe accustomed to the rationality of Angela Merkelwhich imposed theabstention until his Cdu and the Spd found the square on an issue, the schizophrenia of the German government is creating moodiness e disorientation. He also paid the priceItalia and the Meloni government in the negotiation on the ban of the combustion engine dal 2035. Berlin has carried forward its discussion with the EU Commission, snatching the green light from the e-fuel: vehicles powered by fuels obtained with processes powered by renewable sources and by combining hydrogen and carbon monoxide will continue to be able to be enrolled even after 2035. A victory for liberal minister Wissing who had the full support of his party leader, Lindner, but not the rest of the coalition. And the same happened a few weeks ago at Ecofin: on 14 March the EU finance ministers approved the guidelines on which the Commission will have to base its proposals for the reform of the Stability pact. With a yellow due to Lindner’s blitz, which unexpectedly he questioned the first draft of the agreement, demanding that any proposal from Brussels come prima discussed by the 27. In extremis, the request to the Commission to “take into account the converging views of the Member States and to continue confront with the Member States in the areas identified for further discussions“.

Il falco Lindner – The stakes placed by Lindner on the Ecofin guidelines are a omen of what will happen when the discussion on a new Stability Pact – officially to be approved by the end of the year – will come alive. If with the SPD and the Greens in government one could think of a Germany less attentive to the criteria of theausteritythe presence of the hawk Lindner at the helm of the finance ministry has repositioned Berlin at the helm of the Villages ‘frugal‘, who want gods predefined annual targets with commitments on the pace of reduction of debt public: they ask the EU Commission to fix numerical criteria on budgets that allow for control over what has been agreed by individual states. In all of this, at least for now, the chancellor Scholz he stands by, without taking sides, waiting for the storm to pass. His Spd he gets by leaning from time to time one or the other side. There patience by Scholz could turn out to be one virtue if in the end, after a laborious compromise, his government succeeds in restart. Fear, however, is the opposite reading: her attitude could be a symptom of one lack of leadership. And for Europe one Unstable Germany it could become an increasingly bigger problem in the months to come.