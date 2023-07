SFAX (Tunisia) – This morning he waited for seven taxis to pass on the street before one deigned to take him: refused, because he was black. Loic Oyono29, originally from Cameroon, but a young entrepreneur from Sfax, finally managed to get to his office.

It is located in a small street behind the Medina, in the Kufanya headquarters, an incubator of companies created by sub-Saharan migrants, in this chaotic and dusty city of a million inhabitants: beyond the crisis

