it’s time for a change – Il Tempo

Minister Carlo Nordio points his finger at the knots to be resolved in the criminal trial and, the day after the new Delmastro storm, sources in via Arenula point out that the compulsory indictment “demonstrates the irrationality of our system”. “In fact, in the ensuing trial – the sources explain – the prosecution will only insist on the request for acquittal in line with the request for dismissal. Where, on the contrary, it will ask for a conviction, it will only contradict itself”. The judgment also on the Santanché case is clear, in relation to which transpires “once again, the bewilderment and discomfort for the umpteenth communication in the press of an act that should remain confidential”. For this reason, a modification of the so-called ‘warranty notice’ is “urgent” and “the proposed reform aims to eliminate this anomaly by protecting the honor of every presumed innocent citizen until definitive conviction”.

The Via Arenula line is not commented on by the Piazzale Clodio prosecutor’s office, but a clear criticism comes from the prosecutor and former president of the ANM, Eugenio Albamonte, who cuts it short: “What is irrational is the way in which the Ministry of Justice address these issues, demanding to change all the rules whose application may occasionally seem unwelcome to them”. “Indulging the lowest and most turbulent moods of the political class of which he has also decided to be a part – comments Albamonte – is not the most suitable way for those with such delicate responsibilities as those of the Minister of Justice”.

The comment of the criminal lawyers that comes from Giandomenico Caiazza is of a completely different opinion: “The compulsory indictment ordered by the investigating judge against the will of the public prosecutor has always been one of the most irrational and senseless norms of our code of criminal procedure for the reasons which have been well expressed by the Ministry – claims the president of the Criminal Chambers Union – But it is a rule that has existed since the end of the 1980s. Are we only realizing it now? Better late than never. Let’s hope the consequences are drawn from it”.

As for the notice of guarantee, “it must be radically rethought – continues Caiazza – because there is something wrong if a provision that ‘is a guarantee’ becomes an ‘advance sentence'”. While the Justice bill, approved last June 15 in the Council of Ministers, was stamped by the State Accounting Office and is now only awaiting the signature of the head of state, the debate on the subject remains animated and will certainly also ignite the meeting of the Central Steering Committee dell’Anm, scheduled for the weekend.

