«In thanking you for your commitment, I take the liberty of addressing you the invitation that Alcide De Gasperi made in a very different context in the post-war period, when it was necessary to rebuild Italy from the rubble and, together, build an authentic democracy: it is time for everyone, starting with the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, to put themselves on the fence». This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, speaking at the National Conference of the Chambers of Commerce in Florence.

«There is consistency in the design of the future traced by the EU and Italy is proud to be a driving force behind it. Today, however, there are serious consequences also in the economic sector, for example with inflation. It is a challenge that concerns our entire system. We know that participation and unity are essential for cohesion, there can be no gap between economy and society. Progress must be ensured for the whole country. Participation and unity that the Constitution indicates to us for carrying out activities of general interest », added Mattarella.

«Designing means having an acute perception of today, with its strengths and weaknesses, and having a vision of the future. These are not easy times, starting from the ongoing war. Even now – added Mattarella – we are also experiencing the consequences of the post-pandemic but our economic system has been able to surprise and show unexpected recovery capabilities”.

The President of the Republic then arrived, to applause, at the Florence Santa Maria Novella station, where he took the train back to Rome. He crossed the station passing through the crowd who cheered and applauded him.