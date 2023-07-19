Home » “It’s too hot”: Monreale closes the municipal offices for 7 days
“It’s too hot”: Monreale closes the municipal offices for 7 days

“It’s too hot”: Monreale closes the municipal offices for 7 days

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

With a provision of the municipal administration, led by the mayor Alberto Arcidiacono, the closure of the municipal offices of Monreale, a town a stone’s throw from Palermo, was ordered in the afternoon. Specifically from Tuesday 18 July 2023 and until Tuesday 25 July 2023. This decision obviously excludes services that require…

