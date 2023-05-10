by livesicilia.it – ​​35 seconds ago

The rosanero team will face Ranieri’s men, fifth strength of the tournament, orphan of his striker and captain 2′ OF READING PALERMO – The play-off fight of Eugenio Corini’s Palermo continues. In the last match against SPAL…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, in Cagliari without Brunori: it’s up to Soleri and Tutino appeared 35 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».