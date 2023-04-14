Home World Iva Grgurić and Nemanja Petošević preparations for Easter | Fun
After celebrating her holiday with her boyfriend at her family’s house in Croatia, Iva Grgurić and Nemanja Petošević are preparing for the upcoming Easter.

Source: Instagram/iva_grguric_official

After celebrating Catholic Easter in her home with her family and announcing that they are ready for a big wedding, starlet Iva Grgurić and her wealthy boyfriend from Belgrade Nemanja Petosevic with whom he has been in love for several months, celebrate the upcoming Orthodox Easter in Serbia and with his closest ones.

Iva posted a video on Instagram while preparing a fast lunch with her better half, in which they are both posing by the stove, wearing hats, and she also wrote that she is not exactly an exemplary housewife.

I can do anything, but never a housewife, obviously“, she said Iva Grgurićbut her boyfriend certainly doesn’t mind even if he’s not the best in the kitchen.

“We are planning a baby. I turn thirty on May 1st, I think that right now I can give my best to my child, if I had given birth earlier it would not have been good, because I was finding myself. The child does not need to be deprived of anything, it should everything to be given to him. Of course, it is important to have the right person by your side, and I found him“, Iva recently told Informer.

