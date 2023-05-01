Iva Grgurić celebrated her 30th birthday with Nemanja Petošević | Fun

Iva Grgurić celebrated her 30th birthday with her boyfriend Nemanja Petošević, and he also arranged a spectacular fireworks display for her in New Belgrade.

The winner of Zadruga 3, Iva Grgurić, she celebrated her 30th birthday last night in Belgrade, and her boyfriend Nemanja Petošević prepared a surprise for her to remember. After a romantic dinner, fireworks were set off on the street in her honor, a the sky above New Belgrade was “on fire“.

The starlet has been enjoying love with a rich businessman for a long time, with whom she has big plans, including becoming a mother, and recently she said that they are soon moving from Serbia for work, but she did not want to reveal in which country she will live.

Last night, Iva enjoyed champagne and specialties in a restaurant, and then Nemanja took her out to the street in front of the family bar in New Belgrade, from where they watched the fireworks together.



“I’m moving where it’s warm, but I’m not revealing the destination. I’m moving for a longer period, everyone will survive without me. I plan to build a serious life with Nemanja. This is not casual love. Nemanja is a wonderful man, dedicated. He is from an honest family. I’m not in a relationship just to fill time, but I’m planning all kinds of things in the future,” Grgurić recently revealed to Blic.

