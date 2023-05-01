Iva Grgurić on Nemanja Petošević | Entertainment

Iva Grgurić spoke about the details of her relationship with Nemanja Petošević

The winner of the third season of Zadruga, Iva Grgurić, spoke about her boyfriend, Nemanja Petošević, with whom she has been in a relationship for almost a year.

“My stronger half doesn’t let go of me, he’s sitting somewhere and waiting for me. I’m happy, we’re together and I’m back from Dubai. We have to go out of Serbia again, but for work,” said Iva and touched on the recent story about the breakup.

“We never broke off our relationship, he let me go because of work, but I quickly returned because without love I cannot create, work and live. I left my job and did not regret it because my main driving force is love“.

Iva touched on the gossip that she will soon become a mother, but also revealed when she had her first contact with Nemanja.



“You want to speed it up. I see how many of them stepped on the crazy stone and gave birth to children, I congratulate everyone, but I’m still young. My maternal instinct appeared a few years ago, I think I will be the most perfect mother. I’m no longer a child, I’m mature and I know that the child wants to grow up with my father and mother and I won’t let him experience what I am, to be the child of divorced parents,” Iva told the Prime Minister and admitted that the first contact with Nemanja was after Zadruga 3, during which she was in a relationship with Filip Đukić.

“The contact started after Zadruga, he probably got to know me to the core, like many viewers. I insist that we hear each other and he does the same. He was recently in Belgrade and the relationship is getting better. I’m so happy about that, I hope it stays that way. My greatest success is finding myself, realizing how strong I am and how much I can do with 10 fingers. Of course, the father also met Nemanja. He is delighted with Nemanja, he immediately accepted him and they found the right word. Nemanja loves him as much as my dad loves him“.

