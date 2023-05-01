Home » Iva Grgurić on Nemanja Petošević | Entertainment
World

Iva Grgurić on Nemanja Petošević | Entertainment

by admin
Iva Grgurić on Nemanja Petošević | Entertainment

Iva Grgurić spoke about the details of her relationship with Nemanja Petošević

Source: Instagram/iva_grguric_official

The winner of the third season of Zadruga, Iva Grgurić, spoke about her boyfriend, Nemanja Petošević, with whom she has been in a relationship for almost a year.

“My stronger half doesn’t let go of me, he’s sitting somewhere and waiting for me. I’m happy, we’re together and I’m back from Dubai. We have to go out of Serbia again, but for work,” said Iva and touched on the recent story about the breakup.

We never broke off our relationship, he let me go because of work, but I quickly returned because without love I cannot create, work and live. I left my job and did not regret it because my main driving force is love“.

Iva touched on the gossip that she will soon become a mother, but also revealed when she had her first contact with Nemanja.

“You want to speed it up. I see how many of them stepped on the crazy stone and gave birth to children, I congratulate everyone, but I’m still young. My maternal instinct appeared a few years ago, I think I will be the most perfect mother. I’m no longer a child, I’m mature and I know that the child wants to grow up with my father and mother and I won’t let him experience what I am, to be the child of divorced parents,” Iva told the Prime Minister and admitted that the first contact with Nemanja was after Zadruga 3, during which she was in a relationship with Filip Đukić.

See also  Assault on Capitol Hill, the witness: "Trump furious, tried to get behind the wheel of the presidential car to go to the protest"

“The contact started after Zadruga, he probably got to know me to the core, like many viewers. I insist that we hear each other and he does the same. He was recently in Belgrade and the relationship is getting better. I’m so happy about that, I hope it stays that way. My greatest success is finding myself, realizing how strong I am and how much I can do with 10 fingers. Of course, the father also met Nemanja. He is delighted with Nemanja, he immediately accepted him and they found the right word. Nemanja loves him as much as my dad loves him“.

See how Iva looked in Cooperative 3:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Eric Green in excellent form in the ABA...

Ortigia and Telimar in the championship playoffs, Sicily...

The global economy is “different from hot and...

Virgo, the challenges are many but you have...

Prigozhin on the Ukrainian counter-offensive | Info

Prigozhin acknowledged the bad state of the Russian...

Pupo has second thoughts, he won’t go to...

Russia condemns Poland’s takeover of Russian embassy school...

Concert May 1st 2023, here are all the...

Serbian handball players qualified for the European Championship...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy