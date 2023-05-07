Iva Grgurić wants to donate to the families of those killed in the massacres Entertainment

Iva Grgurić asked everyone to explain to her how and where she can help the families of the victims of the massacres in Mladenovac and Belgrade.

Izvor: Instagram/Screenshot/iva_grguric_official

The entire domestic public was shaken by the terrible crimes that took place in the space of 48 hours on the territory of Serbia. Two massacres took place in Belgrade and Mladenovac, and 17 people, mostly children, lost their lives.

Many celebrities spoke out on this occasion, sent support to the families, signed petitions for the cancellation of certain social networks, and Croatian Iva Grgurić asked everyone to let her know. how and where he can help the families of the victims. The former presenter and reality show winner, now an entrepreneur, was among those who publicly commented on the events in Serbia, and her decision to help now delighted everyone.

“Please send me where I can donate for the families of the deceased,” Iva wrote on her story.

Let’s remind you that Iva has been in a happy relationship with Belgrade businessman Nemanja Petošević for some time. Check them out together:

