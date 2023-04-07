At the Serbian Open, we will also watch Ivan and Matej Sabanov.

As the start of the Serbian Open ATP tournament approaches, we learn more and more details about the participants who will play in Banja Luka from April 17 to 23.

After Damir Džumhur, a special invitation, but for doubles, was also given to the three-time winner of the balance beam slam, Nenad Zimonjić, and now we have also received new participants in the doubles competition.

Brothers Ivan and Matej Sabanov received a wild card and will compete at the Serbian Open in the doubles competition.

The 30-year-old twins, born in Subotica, are currently 90th and 87th on the doubles list, and two years ago they won the ATP tournament in Belgrade.

Ivan and Matej previously performed under the Croatian flag, since after training in TK Palić at the age of 15, they moved to Osijek with their mother, where they had better conditions for training.

A little less than two years ago, thanks to Novak Djokovic, they returned to Palić and started playing under the Serbian flag.

“Novak gave us everything. He gave us the best possible conditions. Novak Djokovic’s support is something that cannot be described in words. He has always been our role model and a person we admire throughout our careers. His support means a lot to us. Every bit of his advice he is extremely valuable for our careers and it is a great honor for us to have the opportunity to learn from such a tennis player. We trained with him, he provided us with the best possible conditions and that is what we really needed.” said Matej Sabanov at the time for “Jutarnji list”.

Apart from Djokovic, the Saban brothers are great friends with most Serbian tennis players, so they will play with their childhood friends in Banja Luka.

“We grew up together with Krajinović, Dušan Lajović and Ćacić. We played tournaments until the age of 10, 12, 14 all together. We are still almost the best of friends with them. Filip gave us his rackets, my brother plays with Filip’s, I play with by Laslo Đere’s rackets because we don’t have contracts for rackets”, said Matej after winning their first ATP title in Belgrade.

A month ago, the Sabanov brothers won the challenger in the American Waco, and two weeks ago they also played the final of the challenger in Zadar.