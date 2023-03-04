The former Zvezda player honestly analyzed the 169th eternal derby and the victory of the red and whites against Partizan.

Izvor: TV Arena sport/screenshot

“It was not an enviable derby, but an average one. Apart from that goal, we expected a more open game, that there would be more goals. Zvezda was a little better in the first half. As a star player, I would have liked a more convincing victory and a nicer performance, but the second half doesn’t give me too much hope,” he said honestly to TV Arena sport.

Dudić said that the red and whites should be worried.

“If this is Zvezda’s preparation for the Champions League, they should be concerned about how they looked today. There is still time, but in the concept of the game and the meaning, it has to change drastically. It remains a pity for the fans, they were deprived of a better performance, both teams had room for improvement,” added Dudić.

In response to the statement that Zvezda has preserved its invincibility at home, Dudić said:

“Zvezda already had a big advantage, it’s better if we talked about a good game, football things that can improve Zvezda’s game instead of statistics.”

Red Star won with a goal by Aleks Vigo in the 5th minute after the deduction of Partizan captain Slobodan Urošević, and then with great tensions and conflicts on the field, she defended and defended that advantage until the end. The leader of the Superliga thus increased his advantage to “plus 16” points and can already think about a direct placement in the Champions League next summer at the beginning of March. However, the shown game could not satisfy either the neutral spectators or the “eternal” fans.