Let’s start with the obvious: the nasality, the extreme gravity, the endlessly repeated arrangements. There are many things for which Ivan Ferreiro They are excessive and many times, directly, rare. How to combine blue and black But the Galician is tireless –basically a need– to make songs. It is no less true that in each of its lengths there are non-negotiables.

Starts “Trench pop” with a vitamin “Songs not to escape”. The magical cooing of the singer-songwriter, the infinite melody, the epic keyboard. One more. As “on the wire”. very dense A storm snack. same intensity as “Casa” (16), but without so much urgency. A compositional wheel in which professional colleagues such as Coque Malla entered a long time ago. The winds, the paraphernalia, but always above, the song (“Pinball”). Even in style exercises as twisted as closing, “In the trenches of pop culture” (symphony of “Spring 1” by Max Richter). Free Ferreiro with his brother Amaro and Ricky Faulkner.

In between, the album falls into a strange lethargy, with more puns than usual. The electronic pulse that the album adopts towards the middle is also suspicious (“Leave Madrid”). But in the end it is a tempo that pleases, that invites you to look out the window, to drink a wine, to even talk over it. A calm intensity that matches the jungle bet along with Tanxungueiras de “Humanity and the Earth”paths similar to those of his compatriot Xoel López.