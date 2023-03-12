The host of Kurir television, Ivan Gajić, opened his soul and told the most painful moments of his life in the show “Real story”.

Izvor: Kurir TV screenshot

Host Ivan Gajić, whom you watch on weekdays at 1 p.m. in the show “Puls of Serbia” on Kurir television, opened his soul and told his life story, not an easy one, in the show “Realna priča”. He shared painful moments with the public, and he bears the biggest scar because of his father.

“They often ask me, do you miss your dad? I say no. I don’t know what it’s like to grow up without him, because I don’t know what it’s like to grow up with him. Mom and he dated and lived in France for a while. When mom was about to give birth, she decided to return to Požarevac, and then return to France after giving birth. When she came back, he told her that he realized he was not at the age, he was 28 or 29, when he was ready to have a child and wanted to enjoy life. Mom and I then went to the airport. It wasn’t him who drove us, because he had a perfect earache about how we were going to get back, but the landlord. When we came back, he changed his mind and realized that he still wanted to have a child and a family, but at that time mom did not think of agreeing to it. Since then we have had almost no contact with him“, said the presenter, who filed a lawsuit against the father for non-recognition of paternity.

Izvor: Kurir TV screenshot

“Unfortunately, yes, I sued him. I remember when I was little and when I saw him, I gave him a haircut. I knew the character, I don’t even know where from. Maybe with a couple of pictures we had in the house. But, quite simply, it took me a while to switch from vi to ti. He then told me:Well, relax, I can’t see you as a son either‘. That stuck in my memory, as it usually does with the most painful things.”

“When the trial came, my father, mother and I stood like three strangers in the corridor. Then we entered the courtroom, and everyone spoke individually. He was quite theatrical and said that he would recognize me if it meant that much to me and my mother. He was saying all kinds of things then, but I kept him cool until one moment. He pointed to his mother and said: ‘This woman is a waitress, and we all know what kind of waitresses are!‘. Then darkness fell on my eyes. I jumped, I wanted to deal with him physically, but it was not possible. I hooked him up a bit. It was not clear to me how he could talk like that about her, who was both my father and mother,” Ivan Gajić told his life story.

01:44 “I WANTED TO BEAT MY FATHER IN THE COURT ROOM!” To the famous host PREKIPELO: I coached him until he insulted his mother IN THE WORST POSSIBLE WAY! Source: Kurir television Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!