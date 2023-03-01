The Croatian expert threw in, then very quickly replaced the Serbian representative!

Izvor: Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA

A nightmarish evening for Nemanja Radonjić at the “Derby della Mole”.

While Dušan Vlahović, Filip Kostić, Vanja Milinković-Savić and Ivan ilić started the Turin derby in the starting 11 of Juventus and Torino, Nemanja Radonjić remained on the bench and came on after an hour of play, and then experienced (new) humiliation by Ivan Jurić.

The Torino coach introduced Radonjić into the game in the 60th minute, only to replace him after only the 14th minute!

In the meantime, in the 71st minute, Juventus achieved a turnaround with a goal by Bremer after an assist from Chieza, and the Croatian expert blamed Radonjić and took him off immediately.

“It’s your fault,” Jurić shouted angrily to the Serbian football player who was trying to explain something to his coach, but the latter just walked past him.

Radonjic, substituted in 60th and replaced in 75th. Whose mother do you think went? Well Radonjics by Juric of course #JuventusTurinpic.twitter.com/iISJjlDMv7 — Farre (@Farremilan)February 28, 2023

This move will probably further ignite the silent war between Radonjić and Jurić that has been going on for some time, as the Croatian expert is not satisfied with the games of the former Red Star player.