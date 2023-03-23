He had the opportunity to follow the careers of all tennis greats, but he still prefers Federer to Novak and Rafa.

At one time, one of the best tennis players in the world, later Roger Federer’s coach at the end of his career, and ultimately a friend of the legendary Swiss. That’s how it could be described in a nutshell Croatian Ivan Ljubičić’s connection with world tennis, in which he left a significant mark during the previous two decades. He played some big matches, reached near the top of the ATP rankings and had the opportunity to see the best in history in action.

That’s why it’s always interesting to hear how he sees the situation about the greatest of all time. Since he is the closest in age to Roger Federer – and later he was also his coach – Ljubičić is the first Swiss to speak on this topic. They know each other well, they were rivals, then collaborators, and maybe that’s why he’s a little subjective, so he claims that there are criteria due to which Roger Federer has to be the greatest in tennis history!

“Honestly, the whole last period during which he was injured, I didn’t work with him, so it gradually came to me. I’m already used to that fact. He is definitely one of the most adored tennis players ever. The fact that he received the award for popularity among fans 19 times in a row shows how much influence he had on tennis. I don’t know, he is Roger for me. To me, he is a friend whom I have known since I was 17, he was 15 at the time. We have been through a lot together. I have never met a man in my life who always does what is right. I think people feel they know him, he has a stability of character that won’t surprise you off the field. On the field yes, but off it – no and I think people appreciate that. He demands excellence from you at all times, but I’m naturally like that and it was a great pleasure for me,” said Ljubičić and was then asked if Roger once treated his team like Novak: “No, I never felt that . Neither look, nor conversation, Nole and him are simply different in character.” This is how Roger retired:

The former Croatian tennis player managed to reach the third place in the world in the strongest era of his sport. He had the opportunity to follow the careers of three players who today are considered the greatest in history, but… Here Ivan Ljubičić has a controversial opinion – the titles that Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have more than Roger Federer are not decisive for him!

“I don’t think it can be viewed exclusively through the Grand Slams. Roger is already not the most successful in this matter, will he be the greatest? Size and success are not identical terms. If they are, then it definitely won’t be Roger. If we look at the impact on sports, I think that neither Nadal nor Djokovic can compete with Federer in that sense“, Ljubičić told “Novu TV“.

