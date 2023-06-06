Ivan Milinković about the group Legends | Entertainment

In June 2019, the news that Ivan Milinković left the Legends group after 30 years sounded like a bombshell, and only now did he reveal what kind of relationship he had with his colleagues.

After four years, singer Ivan Milinković revealed what kind of relationship he really has with his former bandmates. Ivan admitted that he is in contact with only one member, but did not want to reveal his name and added that it is normal for people to have their own attitude after everything.

“I can be honest, we are not in touch anymore. I am with only one member who occasionally calls me and we hear from each other. People have their own opinions in the end, but that’s normal when you make such a cut after so many years. I didn’t want to create a bad atmosphere, what people would call ‘bad blood’, but thirty years of work is a long period,” said Ivan and added:

“It’s really a big career, over 2,800 concerts here and abroad, full of 59 Sava Centers, those are big numbers and very reference. It’s normal for everyone to have their own attitude, I’m not saying to get angry, but fine. They go further, they have very nice tracks. Thirty years is one working life and I wouldn’t have stayed there for so many years if it wasn’t nice for me”.

The musician also revealed that he needed a change, that’s why he decided to take that step: “I wanted to change something and I wanted to see where the audience trusts me more, at least those who follow me. Usually the one who constantly finds fault with you, doesn’t let you get rusty, that’s good because you can work on yourself and not fall asleep. Then you can progress on a professional level even by a millimeter, to break my record, in that sense that was my imperative when I did it. That’s what I wanted to do and let’s move on,” he told “Grand”.

