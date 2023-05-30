Ivan Nikčević ended his career | Sport

Ivan Nikčević ended his playing career at the age of 42.

Source: Profimedia

Former Serbian national handball player Ivan Nikčević after the end of the season in Spain, he said goodbye to the sport that made him famous!

Part of the last generation that brought a medal in handball to Serbia in 2012 when they won silver in Belgrade, he played for the national team from 2006 to 2016. He started his career in Red Star, and then played for years in Spain for Altea, Almeria, Portland San Antonio, Granollers and Valladolid. He then played for Vistula from 2012 to 2016, then spent four years in Sporting, with whom he also won the EHF Cup, and now he said goodbye after a season in Benidorm, Spain.

“After 25 years as a professional handball player, it’s time to say goodbye and thank you. Goodbye to the profession that gave me so much happiness, which enabled me to live from what I love. Thank you to all the people with whom my path crossed, to all teams, colleagues, coaches and fans in this great sport. I won’t talk about names because I’m sure I’ll forget someone. I owe special thanks to my family. Only they know how many sacrifices there were on this journey and there are no words to describe how grateful I am to them for all these years. Without them nothing would be possible.Thanks again and see you off the field“, the former captain of the Serbian national team wrote in an emotional post,

Ivan Nikčević was the captain of Serbia at the European Championship in 2016, when we almost missed going to the second stage of the competition. This is actually Nikčević’s second retirement because he wanted to leave handball last year, but then Benidorm created a problem with the registration Mladen Šotić at the beginning of the season and they convinced Nikčević to be on the left side of the team for another year.

