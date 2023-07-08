Ivan Simonovis Criticizes Leadership of Vladimir Padrino and Domingo Hernandez in Armed Forces

Title: Key Venezuelan Generals Officially Ratified, Ivan Simonovis Advocates for Negotiation

Subtitle: President Maduro Appoints New Commanders in Armed Forces

In a significant development, Ivan Simonovis, a prominent figure in Venezuelan politics, ruled on Friday to ratify the positions of generals Vladimir Padrino López and Domingo Hernández Lárez. Simonovis took to Twitter to emphasize that these generals are crucial for negotiations, stating, “Vladimir Padrino, Domingo Hernández among the immovable of the leadership of the Armed Forces.” He further emphasized that doubting who to negotiate with would be misguided.

Simonovis underscored his point by drawing an analogy to a hostage situation, explaining that negotiations should be carried out with those who possess both weapons and power, rather than individuals sent by others. The tweet sparked discussions and drew attention to the ongoing power dynamics within the Venezuelan military.

Meanwhile, Nicolás Maduro has ratified Vladirmi Padrino Lopez as the Minister of Defense, highlighting his loyalty, honesty, and resilience. Domingo Hernandez Larez, on the other hand, will continue in his role as the commanding general of Ceofanb, the country’s strategic operational command of the armed forces.

Maduro’s remarks came on Friday as he presided over an event promoting lieutenants and corvette lieutenants within the Armed Forces. Speaking highly of Padrino López, Maduro called for the support of his minister, acknowledging the continuous attacks from the “right-wing scoundrels” and imperialism.

In further military appointments, Maduro designated new commanders for the Army, Navy, Bolivarian National Guard, and the Militia. Major General José Antonio Murga Baptista was appointed as the new Commander General of the Army, while Admiral Neil Villamizar Sánchez will serve as the commander of the Bolivarian Navy. Major General Elio Estrada was named the Commander of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), and Major General Javier Marcano Tábata will take charge of the Bolivarian Militia. Major General Santiago Infante was also ratified as the commander of the Military Aviation.

The reshuffling of positions within the Armed Forces indicates Maduro’s determination to strengthen his grip on power and maintain his support among the military ranks.

