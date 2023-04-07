The most famous meteorologist in Croatia, Ivan Šolić, regularly reveals the weather forecast for weddings…

Source: social networks

Ivan Šolić, a meteorologist, better known by the nickname Mali Vakula, gained enormous popularity in Croatia after he predicted that Split would be famous in 2009, and no one believed him. After that, he had a few more accurate forecasts, and soon people started contacting him more and more.

So he got more and more questions about the weather forecast for different dates, including wedding dates. Recently, he made many laugh when he revealed the question of a bride-to-be.

“Greetings, the forecast for Saturday 14.4 in Kaštela. One very nervous young woman,” she wrote in a message published on social networks. Soon after came the answer:

“According to my forecast, about 40 years of marriage, if he doesn’t do anything,” he answered her.

“I get the most calls from young people who ask me what the weather will be like on their wedding day… I jokingly ask them if the weather will change their decision, to which they reply that it won’t, so I reply that it doesn’t even matter “, Ivan revealed to “24 sata.hr”, adding that he always advises them to wear what they feel best in.

He also revealed a little secret of his talent: “I make the forecast for the ‘little man’, so that everyone understands it. I approach people in a homely way, I want to interest people in the forecast, draw their attention to important facts and I don’t like to bother them with professional terms, I think that would only repel them,” said Ivan.

