Ivana Dudić published a picture of her kissing a handsome man Entertainment

Ivana Dudić conquered the audience with her talent, as well as her beauty, and then she stirred passions on the networks when she published a picture with a hot body.

Source: Instagram/dudicivana

Recently, the news echoed in the local media that the handsome and beautiful Ivana Dudić broke off her engagement with her long-term partner, and now she has introduced her fans to, allegedly, her new chosen one. There was a lot of speculation about the sudden collapse of her relationship, and then it was shared photos that led many to think she was in love again.

After the brutal photo in a swimsuit that caused a stir on the networks, the actress repeatedly posted pictures on her Instagram profile with a guy that many speculate is her new partner.

Dudić also shared a photo of her kissing him, with the sentence: “Oh, how I love you” prompted her fans to think it was a new boyfriend. Milosav Cvijović, supposedly the new chosen one of the drama artist, is a graduate student of the Faculty of Philosophyand on his Instagram profile he shared several posts in which he is with the actress.

Source: Instagram/dudicivana

The famous actress recently revealed in detail how intimate scenes are filmed, and then she said that she receives unusual messages on social networks, so she decided to share the content of one with everyone.

“The man asked to deposit money into my account, a nice sum of money, to meet in the middle of the city, and for him to lick my heels. In the middle, people, in the city center! She says: ‘I want everyone to see it’, I think to myself, is this realistic… Does she know what it says, and the pedicurist says to me, when I told her this: ‘Oh, you’re crazy, accept it, let’s make money. Well, what should I do to them… Imagine what people ask me for. And then I let them go, let them, let them write,” said Ivana Dudić.

The actress “heated up” the networks when she stripped naked in her home and showed off her perfect figure:

