Home World Ivana Knol interview for TMZ | Fun
World

Ivana Knol interview for TMZ | Fun

by admin
Ivana Knol interview for TMZ | Fun

Attractive Croatian cheerleader Ivana Knol was a guest in the sports newsroom of the TMZ portal

Izvor: Screenshot/TMZ Sports

Ivana Knol, the beauty from Croatia who became a sensation at the World Cup in Qatar, was a guest on the show of the TMZ portal, where she talked about her popularity, “seeing Drake”, but also answered tricky questions.

Ivana revealed that she did not expect to “become so famous”, but also that she has known some of the popular faces she saw at parties in Los Angeles for a long time. “I’m friends with Jamie Foxx, we’ve known each other for a long time,” Ivana told the American presenters, who then asked her:

“When are you going to open Onlifens?”. Ivana laughed and said “that people ask her the same thing 20 times a day, but she has no intention of doing that”.

“Some agencies, fans asked me for that… I don’t want it, money isn’t everything. I don’t judge, but I’m not that kind of person. I tried to explain to everyone that it’s not all about money and that I care about reputation. Some brands don’t they want to cooperate with you if you have Onlifens, and one day I will have children…”.

See:


Ivana Knol for TMZ
Source: YouTube/TMZ Sports

See also Ivana on Instagram – with friends:

And how he enjoys the beach:

You may also like

Udinese | Friulians may be the terminus of...

CHAN 2023: What to remember – Fofoot

Hong Kong Rescue Team Turkey Rescued 4 Survivors...

Earthquake Turkey, digging through the rubble in Diyarbakir...

In Berlin, the Conservatives won

Earthquake Turkey and Syria, a 12-year-old extracted alive...

Sampdoria-Inter 0-0: Nerazzurri with tense nerves. Lukaku insults...

no, GoG Galaxy hasn’t recently changed the Starfield...

The Earth according to Philomena Cunk, critic of...

Eight districts of Aleppo, the earthquake-stricken area in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy