Attractive Croatian cheerleader Ivana Knol was a guest in the sports newsroom of the TMZ portal

Ivana Knol, the beauty from Croatia who became a sensation at the World Cup in Qatar, was a guest on the show of the TMZ portal, where she talked about her popularity, “seeing Drake”, but also answered tricky questions.

Ivana revealed that she did not expect to “become so famous”, but also that she has known some of the popular faces she saw at parties in Los Angeles for a long time. “I’m friends with Jamie Foxx, we’ve known each other for a long time,” Ivana told the American presenters, who then asked her:

“When are you going to open Onlifens?”. Ivana laughed and said “that people ask her the same thing 20 times a day, but she has no intention of doing that”.

“Some agencies, fans asked me for that… I don’t want it, money isn’t everything. I don’t judge, but I’m not that kind of person. I tried to explain to everyone that it’s not all about money and that I care about reputation. Some brands don’t they want to cooperate with you if you have Onlifens, and one day I will have children…”.

Ivana Knol for TMZ Source: YouTube/TMZ Sports

