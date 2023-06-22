Ivana Knol on Piers Morgan’s show | Entertainment

Ivana Knol, the Croatian cheerleader who delighted the world public at the championship in Qatar, joined the show of the British presenter Piers Morgan

He often talks to guests about tricky topics, and this was also the case this time when he included journalist and feminist Julie Bindel in the program, who advocates the position that “the part of the pageant for Miss during which the beauties walk in bikinis is an example of pure misogyny”.

Piers Morgan took the opposite view, claiming “none of those girls were gunned down to come to the pageant” and that “there’s nothing wrong with looking at a beautiful female body”. As proof of his claim, he also invited Croatian cheerleader Ivana Knol as a guest.



“Ivana, we see you in a bikini and now, I see how you dressed, but also on Instagram, what do you think about this”.

“I can’t believe we’re talking about this in 2023, Pierce. My body is my business, I wear bikinis and I’m not responsible for male hormones. I demand respect and I get it no matter what I’m in.”

Ivana also published part of the inclusion on her Instagram account. See:

