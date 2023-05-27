Ivana Knol performs belly dance | Fun

The attractive Croatian cheerleader caused a stir in just a few minutes

Source: Instagram/knolldoll

Ivana Knol, an attractive Croatian cheerleader who was introduced to the world public at the championship in Qatar, gained the attention of millions of followers with a hot dance that she posted on Instagram.

Because of the fiery combinations on the stands, Ivana’s account is bursting with comments, in which praise and criticism alternate – while some write that she is “the most beautiful woman on Instagram”, others claim that she “made a business by pretending to watch football and cheer”.

However, everyone was in agreement when she “messed up” in a short video published on this social network, when she collected 20,000 likes in ten minutes.

