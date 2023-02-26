Ivana Nikolić, after the videos showing how she trains, published a video that everyone is talking about

Source: Instagram/ivana_boom_nikolic

Ivana Nikolić was known to the local public as the singer of the trio Hurricane, a popular group that even represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest. Not long after followers flocked to her Instagram to see “what Ivana does when she’s not performing”, the public went crazy for old pictures and videos showing how she looked before cosmetic interventions.

Ivana admitted that she fixed her nose, lips and enlarged her breasts, as well as that “something always bothers her face and body”, and she recently published a series of videos from the gym showing the exercises that make her look the way she does. Followers enthusiastically commented on her butt in the frame, and now everyone is talking about something else.

This is how Ivan trains:

00:09 Hurricane John Izvor: Tiktok/milos_premcevic Izvor: Tiktok/milos_premcevic

After the breakup of the group, the singer went solo, works hard, records and performs and prepares a new music video. For the purposes of the video, she also changed her hairstyle from a sexy blonde to a fatal brunette. What was of particular interest to the followers was whether she was wearing a wig, or whether she had really dyed and cut her hair short or was wearing a wig.

Although it seems to be a wig, a later video, in which the singer herself asks her followers “if it’s a new look or just a video shoot”, shows that she seems to have become a brunette. Check out:



See description WRITTEN THAT SHE CHANGED PERSONAL DESCRIPTION, NOW SHOWED A NEW TRANSFORMATION: Ivana doesn’t look like this anymore – hot shots, so shock! Hide description Source: Instagram/ ivana_boom_nikolicNo. picture: 6

1 / 6 Source: Instagram/ ivana_boom_nikolicNo. picture: 6

2 / 6 Source: Instagram/ ivana_boom_nikolicNo. picture: 6

3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/ ivana_boom_nikolicNo. picture: 6

4 / 6 Source: Instagram/ ivana_boom_nikolicNo. picture: 6

5 / 6 Source: Instagram/ ivana_boom_nikolicNo. picture: 6

6 / 6 AD

See how Ivana looked before the intervention:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!