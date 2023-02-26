Home World Ivana Nikolić dyed her hair | Entertainment
by admin
Ivana Nikolić, after the videos showing how she trains, published a video that everyone is talking about

Source: Instagram/ivana_boom_nikolic

Ivana Nikolić was known to the local public as the singer of the trio Hurricane, a popular group that even represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest. Not long after followers flocked to her Instagram to see “what Ivana does when she’s not performing”, the public went crazy for old pictures and videos showing how she looked before cosmetic interventions.

Ivana admitted that she fixed her nose, lips and enlarged her breasts, as well as that “something always bothers her face and body”, and she recently published a series of videos from the gym showing the exercises that make her look the way she does. Followers enthusiastically commented on her butt in the frame, and now everyone is talking about something else.

This is how Ivan trains:

Izvor: Tiktok/milos_premcevic

After the breakup of the group, the singer went solo, works hard, records and performs and prepares a new music video. For the purposes of the video, she also changed her hairstyle from a sexy blonde to a fatal brunette. What was of particular interest to the followers was whether she was wearing a wig, or whether she had really dyed and cut her hair short or was wearing a wig.

Although it seems to be a wig, a later video, in which the singer herself asks her followers “if it’s a new look or just a video shoot”, shows that she seems to have become a brunette. Check out:

See how Ivana looked before the intervention:

