Home » Ivana Šopić before and after | Entertainment
World

Ivana Šopić before and after | Entertainment

by admin
Ivana Šopić before and after | Entertainment

Ivana Šopić started her career in the reality show that she now hosts

Source: ATA IMAGES / ANTONIO AHEL

At that time, she was in an emotional relationship with Stefan Karić, who was recently released from custody for beating starlet Nataša Šavija, and looked different than now.

While in the final she shone in a long, elegant dress with appliqués, and had ironed, blond hair, few people remember that she was both a brunette and a black woman…

This is how she looked last night:

And, like this three years ago:

After leaving Zadruga, Ivana started hosting shows related to this reality show, and in one of them, an unprecedented blam happened! When the viewer asked her if she had heard of Sigmund Freud, the presenter, who did not hear him very well, tried to repeat his question: “What, the sure three?!”.

See also  Every 22 o'clock | The 24th Beijing Winter Olympics closes; the first batch of anti-epidemic Chinese medicine donated by the state arrives in Hong Kong; Russian President's Press Secretary: Ukraine's Kiev authorities should negotiate with eastern Ukrainian civil armed forces | Daily Economic News

Remind yourself:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

The World Food Program suspends food aid for...

Serial killer Teodor Kaczynski died in prison Info

Vatican, the document of the 30 Nobels: no...

Is Sweden finally joining NATO?

4 children miraculously survive 40 days after plane...

And in Germany ChatGpt celebrates mass: “It was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy