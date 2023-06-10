Ivana Šopić before and after | Entertainment

Ivana Šopić started her career in the reality show that she now hosts

Source: ATA IMAGES / ANTONIO AHEL

At that time, she was in an emotional relationship with Stefan Karić, who was recently released from custody for beating starlet Nataša Šavija, and looked different than now.

While in the final she shone in a long, elegant dress with appliqués, and had ironed, blond hair, few people remember that she was both a brunette and a black woman…

This is how she looked last night:



See description LUPILA IN THE SHOW, TORN IN THE FINALE, AND WAS ANOTHER WOMAN 3 YEARS AGO: This is what the leader of the cooperative looked like – hit photos! Hide description Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 5

1 / 5 Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

And, like this three years ago:

After leaving Zadruga, Ivana started hosting shows related to this reality show, and in one of them, an unprecedented blam happened! When the viewer asked her if she had heard of Sigmund Freud, the presenter, who did not hear him very well, tried to repeat his question: “What, the sure three?!”.

Remind yourself:

If this nation did not exist, it would have to be inventedpic.twitter.com/yYNhF6YXiD — Kum Giorgio (@budvacg)August 7, 2022

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!