Ivana Stamenković Cindy in a swimsuit | Entertainment

Ivana Stamenković Cindy in a swimsuit | Entertainment

Singer Ivana Stamenković Sindi as a savior in Instagram photos

Source: Instagram/Printscreen/sindi_models

Now this series, and its most famous actress Pamela Anderson, was also mentioned on the Instagram of former model Ivana Stamenković Sindi, partly because of the sand, partly because of the curves that the singer showed in the series of photos.

Ivana has been on vacation for some time, from which she publishes bikinis that she advertises on the aforementioned social network, and after criticism for her “cut lower part”, she received compliments for her one-piece, white swimsuit, in which she posed as a lifeguard on the beach.

“Better than Pamela in Watchmen of the Beach,” read one of the sea of ​​positive comments on Ivana’s figure and beauty.

Check out her pictures from the beach:


See description

BETTER THAN PAMELA IN “BEACH GUARDS”: Cindy broke Instagram again – she was criticized for her PANTS, now everyone praises her!

Hide description

BONUS VIDEO:

00:13 Sindi showed her lush breasts title Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

