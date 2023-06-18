Ivana Stamenković Sindi about men | Entertainment

Ivana Stamenković admitted to Sindi that men do not approach her.

Source: Instagram/sindi_models

The former member of the group Models Ivana Stamenković, better known as Sindi, has been proudly holding the title of the most beautiful singer on the domestic stage for two decades, and with her photos, she justifies the award again and again.

She has been fulfilled for a long time on an emotional level and enjoys love with a boyfriend 10 years younger, with whom she often travels around the world. Now she was a guest on the show “Magazin in” where she talked about men and courtship today. Even today men cannot resist her charm, beauty and appearance, and she revealed a shocking fact about her love life in the show.

“You can see men approaching women less and less. People have somehow become alienated. Unfortunately, such a time has come. In the past, men really were gentlemen, they courted women… now all that has been lost and it looks very sad.” , she said, then added:

“Boys rarely approach me today. In general, they’ve never approached me before,” Sindi was honest.

Check out Sindi:

