Ivana Vuleta’s bad performance at the Diamond League | Sport

Ivana Vuleta is slowly catching up for the athletics season, and Armin Sinancevic is in a big decline in form.

Source: Profimedia

Serbia did not do well at the Diamond League meeting in Florence. Instead of medals, the Serbian competitors remained at the back. Ivan Vulet she was sixth in the long jump with a jump of 6.42 meters, which she achieved in the fourth and fifth series. Although it was the best result of the season for the best Serbian athlete, she was nowhere near the podium.

The first place was won by Larisa Yapichino with a jump of 6.79 in the first series, the second was Tara Davis Woodhall from America with 6.74, and the third was Marina Bek-Romanchuk from Ukraine with 6.59.

The second representative of Serbia in this competition Armin Sinančević didn’t do well. He continued with the bad form he showed at the European Indoor Championships, when he was left without a place due to a transgression. Now, in the first three throws, he fouled twice and only managed to score once.

However, with 19.53 meters, he was convincingly the last. The first place winner was the local competitor Leonardo Fabri with a season score of 21.73, the second place was taken by Tom Walš with 21.69, while the bronze was taken by Tomaš Stanek with 21.64 in the penultimate series.