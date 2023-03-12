Duško Ivanovic spoke before the match with Partizan.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet hosts Partizan in the ABA League derby on Monday (8:30 p.m.). The match has enormous significance for both teams, as the stake is first place and home field advantage in the playoffs of the regional competition. In the first match in this competition, played in “Pionir”, the red and white team won (90:74).

Before the match in “Arena”, Duško Ivanović and Ognjen Dobrić gave short statements, but did not mention the status of Nemanja Nedović, who was injured against Panathinaikos.

“We are playing against a team that plays very well, this is already our fifth duel this season and we know each other very well now. They are complete, and it is clear that we are expecting a game in which we want to play well, and which will most likely decide the first place before the playoffs in the regional league“, Ivanovic told the club’s official website.

The red and white basketball player says that the team will do everything to record a triumph.

“We have another in a series of demanding games ahead of us, this time in the regional league. There are no big secrets, this is our fifth duel this season, and each new one is a story in itself. We have already played in the Arena, and we will use this time in the best way to be ready for the game on Monday evening. Regardless of the fact that it is very important, and if it is not so, they would enter this game as if it were the first of this season without thinking about what it brings to the teams. We want to play hard and without drops in the game, in order to get a result,” concluded Dobrić.

