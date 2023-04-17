Ivanovic statements after the victory over Split | Sport

Red Star coach Duško Ivanović is dissatisfied with the approach of certain players against Split.

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet defeated Split 83:76 (23:21, 16:15, 24:25, 20:13) in the 26th round of the ABA League, however coach Duško Ivanović was very dissatisfied with many things in his team’s game. During a time-out, Ivanovic raised his voice, while openly criticized his players after the matchprimarily because of the approach, i.e. the lack of motivation in certain moments of the match in the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall.

“Tonight’s game was supposed to have a different course, but what we had this year was repeated many times – the relaxation of some players and the irresponsible play of some players, so we had to wait for the last quarter to win. We lacked aggressiveness in defense as well, especially in attack”Ivanovic said and then apostrophized the lack of motivation.

“I can’t accept that someone can have a greater motive than my players. I can’t understand it. If someone does, I don’t understand it. I don’t understand how they don’t have a motive to play for Zvezda, any game. If you want to we say maybe there are some excuses, but there aren’t any as far as I’m concerned. The game wasn’t as I predicted, some players who didn’t play – should have played more and caught the rhythm for the playoffs coming. But obviously it didn’t go as we planned . It’s hard to say in advance, but we have to use that period for the players to recover and to improve our game. We have to use it before the playoffs.”the Zvezda coach emphasized at the press conference.

Crvena zvezda still have to fight with Partizan for the first place in the ABA league, with the fact that they have to overcome Mornar and Cedevita Olimpija, and then cheer for Buducnost against the black and white: “We can’t do it alone, Partizan has to lose the game to catch up with them. We’ll try to win both, but it doesn’t depend on us. No one has helped us so far, and we don’t hope for anyone’s help even now, we only rely on ourselves myself”.

“I can’t understand a player who goes out to an official match, even a friendly one, to play like that without motivation. I can’t do that. Some players have to change their approach.”emphasized Ivanovic once again.